UBCO students collaborate with aerospace company

SKYTRAC picked to participate in the university’s fourth-year bachelor of management capstone course

UBC-Okanagan students will collaborate with Canadian aerospace company SKYTRAC in a unique capstone.

SKYTRAC, a leader in satellite communications (Satcom) and intelligent connectivity solutions, was selected to participate in the UBCO’s fourth-year bachelor of management capstone course.

Four students in the capstone course — Trygve Bredeson, Jeran Knorr, Alana Fulton, and Faisal Howlader — met bi-weekly with the company to understand SKYTRAC’s new SDL-350 and ISAT-200A-08 Satcom systems, and to discuss their developing recommendations.

Drawing upon primary research on the production and consumption of content through various digital marketing channels, by customers and competitors, the team was able to provide important recommendations on digital channel content and strategies for communicating SKYTRAC’s services. The customers examined included emergency medical services, original equipment manufacturers, offshore oil and gas, aerial firefighting and commercial airlines.

“The team did an excellent job applying their management expertise to develop specific digital marketing strategies. I was thoroughly impressed by the professionalism and comprehensive advice the team provided,” said Reuben Mann, head of marketing with SKYTRAC.

“Overall, capstone projects enable students to gain first-hand experience in finding and developing knowledge relevant to contemporary challenges and opportunities facing one or more community partners,” said Roger Sugden, dean of the faculty of management at UBCO.

“The result is fresh and contemporary insights on key issues facing our regional partners. Across both problem-focused (e.g. virtual work strategies during the pandemic) or partner-focused (SKYTRAC’s services) projects, and spanning for-profit, not-for-profit and government sectors, the capstone course highlights the faculty’s commitment to regional social-economic development.”

