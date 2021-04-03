German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)

German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)

UK regulator reports 30 clot cases linked to AstraZeneca jab

The World Health Organization has urged countries to continue using the jab

Britain’s medicines regulator said it has identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events associated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but stressed the benefits “continue to outweigh any risks.”

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said the risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small” and that the public should continue to take up the vaccine when offered it.

The agency said late Friday the cases relate to the period up to March 24, during which 18.1 million doses of the vaccine had been administered and that it hadn’t received any similar reports with regard to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine prompted some countries including Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands to restrict its use to older people.

The World Health Organization has urged countries to continue using the jab.

vaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed
Next story
Canadian officials seek to convince a skeptical public of vaccine safety

Just Posted

Kong, whose handsome face was shared in a Friday, April 1, post on the BC SPCA Facebook page, is up for adoption at the Nanaimo branch. (BC SPCA/Facebook image)
Pandemic increases demand for furry companionship in Shuswap, across province

BC SPCA can receive up to 100 applications for the same animal

Penticton Fire Department mops up after a fire damaged a net in Kings Park on Saturday, April 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fire burns soccer net in South Okanagan park

Witnesses say they someone there with hanging sheets just before the net caught on fire

A civil court case over well water on a pair of rural Shuswap properties was heard in B.C. Supreme Court (Black Press Media files)
B.C. Supreme Court dismisses claim over well water on rural Shuswap properties

Fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of contract and other allegations dismissed by judge.

A screengrab of Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip. Photo: Instagram.com/landos.photos
WATCH: Kelowna-based photographer uses a drone to capture the beauty of the Okanagan

Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip showcases the vast and ever-changing cityscape of Kelowna, while also capturing the serenity offered by surrounding nature

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application seeking the expansion of the city’s urban containment boundary to include a 2.46 hectare portion of property where the Westgate Public Market is located. The applicant also seeks to redesignate the portion from Salmon Valley Agriculture to Highway Service/Tourist Commercial. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
City boundary expansion sought for land behind Salmon Arm shopping centre

Applicant also pursuing redesignation, A1 Agriculture to Service Commercial rezoning

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Chantelle Beelen, 29, went missing in the Kettle Valley area early-morning Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance Saturday

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]
Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

No dates for the exposures were released

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Dogs on duty: Avalanche rescue dog in training Sadie (above) learning about obedience with her owner and handler, Steve Morrison at the Fernie Alpine Resort, and Drift (right) who is FAR’s newest CARDA-certified dog. More pictures, story on page 8.
PHOTOS: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs

There are five avalance rescue dogs at Fernie Alpine Resort

Thirteen-year-old Grace Farquharson visited her grandmother, Rita Humber, for the first time in more than a year. Humber, 89, is a resident at Marwood House, a long-term care home at Langley Memorial Hospital. They’re both elated to be able to see and hug after a province-wide lockdown due to COVID. (Black Press Media files)
Smiles abound as B.C. seniors in care get to see their families again

As of Thursday, the restrictions around visitation of elderly in long-term care has been eased

In the Facebook group, Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island, a special sighting was recently shared of some swimming polychaetes in the waters of East Sooke. Louise Page, who teaches invertebrate biology and marine biology at the University of Victoria, identified the giant swimming worms to likely be Nereis brandti, also known as “the giant piling worm.” They typically live buried in the sand during the year, but when triggered by a lunar cue, will swim up in the water column to mate. (Photo courtesy of Louise Page)
Giant marine worms rising from burrows along Vancouver Island coast

Triggered by a lunar cue, the shallow water marine worms wiggle up into water column to mate

Most Read