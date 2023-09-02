(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations coming to downtown Kelowna

The celebration will be held in Kerry Park on Monday, Sept. 4

Ukrainian Independence Day will be celebrated in downtown Kelowna on Monday September 4.

The celebration, which will be held at Kerry Park will feature handmade Ukrainian food, music and dancing.

READ MORE: Diverse cultures come together to support Ukraine in Kelowna

At 2p.m. the official rally will begin with the Ukrainian national anthem and speeches. Then, a vehicle procession will take attendees to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Barlee Rd for a BBQ and additional celebrations.

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine is currently looking for performers and volunteers to help make the event a success.

For more information visit the Ukrainian Day in Kelowna Facebook event and the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Facebook page.

READ MORE: Ukrainian priest shares with Kelowna his experience as a POW

READ MORE: Kelowna man in Ukraine to fight in war against Russia

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CelebrationCity of KelownaUkraine

Previous story
Conversation key to curbing overdose deaths: Vernon councillor

Just Posted

Former NHL blueliner Cody Franson, joined by Shea Weber, taught young hockey players at the Sicamous Minor Hockey school in mid-August. He was unable to attend a scheduled jersey retirement ceremony hosted by his Junior B team, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, and will likely attend a home game this season to accept the honour. (Ryan Otto/Facebook)
Sicamous NHLer honoured with jersey retirement by his Junior B team

The community had a chance to ask some questions in regards to the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap, as the Columbia Shuswap Regional District facilitated a meeting Friday, Sept. 1. (BC Wildfire Service image)
‘There’s no quick answer’: Shuswap community questions wildfire officials

Two of the three fires making up a devastating wildfire complex that destroyed almost 200 homes around Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Interior are now under control. Smoke from the McDougall Creek fire is seen over Okanagan Lake from Kelowna, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O’Connal
‘Only smoky, not black’: hopes lift as tides turn on Okanagan wildfires

Marlene Pukanich captured this photo of the Bush Creek East fire as it moved towards North Shuswap communities including Celista, where North Shuswap Elementary is located, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Pukanich said the photo "somehow doesn’t capture just how close big and rolling the flames were." While some grass around the school burned, the Shuswap Emergency Program later confirmed the structure remained intact. (Marlene Pukanich photo)
Back to school delayed for North Shuswap students due to wildfire