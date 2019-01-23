UPDATE: Police watchdog heads to Kelowna for officer involved shooting

RCMP are surrounding the CIBC at the mall in Kelowna

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m.

The Independent Investigations Office is reporting that they are being deployed to Kelowna for an officer involved shooting.

Police are clearing the area near the CIBC and the public is being told to stay away from the Cooper Road and Highway 97 intersection of the mall parking lot.

A black Dodge remains on scene, behind police tape, with a smashed out passenger’s side window.

More to come.

————

RCMP are currently surrounding the CIBC at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Dozens of uniformed, plain closed officers and canine units are searching the area, after reports of an unconfirmed shooting.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP investigate two homicides at separate hotels

The CIBC parking lot Orchard Park Shopping Centre parking lot is closed off as police are on scene.

CIBC staff person says the bank was not robbed.

Witnesses say someone may have been shot in the parking lot earlier on Wednesday.

A yellow cab appears to be smashed on one side and is taped off in the parking lot.

Orchard Park Mall remains open.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees
Next story
Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

Just Posted

Trade restrictions lifted on company behind Shuswap cannabis operation

Liht Cannabis Corp. says they will continue to cooperate with B.C. Securities Commission

Update: Collision cleared at intersection of Highway 1, Highway 97B

Crews responded to crash between logging truck and mini-van

Widow’s petition demands mandatory training for truckers

Truck driver Stephen Babij was killed in a head on semi truck collision near Revelstoke in 2017

Double Subway robbery along Highway 1

RCMP say the two incidents are most likely connected

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

UPDATE: Police watchdog heads to Kelowna for officer involved shooting

RCMP are surrounding the CIBC at the mall in Kelowna

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

B.C. company fights court order to allow public access to Nicola Valley lakes

Legal battle between fish and game club, cattle firms takes another twist

Most Read