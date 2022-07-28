Police lights (File photo)

Police lights (File photo)

Undercover training program for B.C. municipal police now under criminal investigation

Investigation will look into ‘disturbing’ conduct of officers during training sessions

B.C.’s Director of Police Services has ordered a special investigation into the conduct of municipal police officers at an undercover officer training event that was held in Vancouver on May 2.

This comes after the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner announced in June that it was investigating the event that involved 19 officers from multiple different municipal police agencies.

Officers from the Abbotsford Police Department, Vancouver Police Department, New Westminster Police Department, Delta Police Department, Surrey Police Service, Saanich Police Department, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Victoria Police Department were in attendance.

In a news release, the OPCC said it was looking into the actions of some municipal police officers while performing “various physical acts” and activities in some of the scenarios, caused concern that their actions could be defined as potential misconduct under the Police Act.

“The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants,” the OPCC said.

The OPCC did not specify what “concerning conduct” was performed. That investigation has been suspended while the criminal probe of the event unfolds.

In a statement, the Policing and Security Branch said it will not be commenting further on the matter as the criminal investigation has been referred to the RCMP.

None of the allegations against the officers have been proven.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The inconvenient truths about black bears in Greater Victoria
Next story
Island-dwelling blonde raccoon hits the beach on hot summer day in B.C.

Just Posted

Watering restrictions in Sicamous went into effect on May 15 and continue until Sept. 15. (File photo)
Options for ramping up watering restrictions proposed for Sicamous

A Salmon Arm family seeks the return of a metal motorcycle sculpture, similar to the one pictured, which was stolen in a break-in at a seniors care facility on Saturday, July 22, 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm family asks for return of stolen motorcycle sculpture

The Bastion Bay wildfire near the eastern arm of Shuswap Lake and the Whip Creek fire across from Mabel Lake and inland about 10 kilometres were discovered late on July 27, 2022. (Wildfire BC image)
Two new spot-sized wildfires discovered in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Antibalas, with special guests, will present the Evolution of the Revolution workshop on the Blues Stage at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the 2022 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (Contributed)
ROOTSandBLUES: Inspired collaborations in store with festival workshops