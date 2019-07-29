Customers wait outside Canadian Tire in the Mall at Piccadilly after power is restored and the store gets ready to reopen. Power was out for more than an hour Saturday, July 27. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Underground cable sparks power outage in Salmon Arm

BC Hydro reports below-ground repairs related to July 27 problems more difficult to do

An underground cable was the culprit in a power outage that left places like the Mall at Piccadilly in the dark for more than an hour Saturday morning.

The power went off at 10:56 a.m. on July 27, reports Jen Walker-Larsen, community relations spokesperson for BC Hydro, and stayed off until 12:16 p.m.

At the mall, many people drove in, parked, tried the doors of their chosen store, noticed a ‘power outage’ sign, and left. When the lights came on, hopeful customers outside some stores waited for several more minutes as the tills were brought online.

Affected in total were more than 3,340 Hydro customers in an area ranging from just south of First Nations Road all the way past Yankee Flats Road.

“We have an underground cable that comes out of the substation there,” she explains, adding it failed and will need to be replaced. “It was an underground repair so it’s a little more complicated than above-ground. Wires on a pole are a bit more straightforward.”

Power for customers was then fed through another circuit off another line.

“We have redundancies in the system in most places, so typically we have another way to get power to them.”

Read more: ‘Sour outage’ beer commemorates B.C.’s big power outage

Read more: Okanagan/Shuswap power outage continues

Although there were reports circulating that work on the highway west of town might have been responsible, Walker-Larsen emphasized the cause has not been determined.

She said there might be a brief planned outage when power is returned to the original circuit but, if so, the public will be notified.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects
Next story
Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Just Posted

Police search Blind Bay for two bald men connected to Highway 1 collision

Salmon Arm RCMP say men may be attempting to hitch ride out of area

Underground cable sparks power outage in Salmon Arm

BC Hydro reports below-ground repairs related to July 27 problems more difficult to do

Sicamous visitor centre moving in with museum

Combination to benefit users, help chamber and museum with rising costs

Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Shuswap festival proudly features top female Canadian talent

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

Man arrested after lunging at woman with knife: Kelowna RCMP

Deven Christopher Rooney was found hiding in a closet after lunging a knife at a woman

Funds fight fires in North Okanagan

Regional District granted $100,000 from province

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

Most Read