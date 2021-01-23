‘Unexpected and heartwarming’: Okanagan community supports paramedics

Cards, discounts, treats, more given to Lake Country paramedics in sign of support

Members of BCEHS Station 343 in Lake Country receive a donation of treats and wine from the community in December. (Contributed)

A seemingly small gesture of kindness toward a group of Okanagan paramedics has served as a shining light amid uncertain times.

In December, a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region had frontline health care workers scrambling. At the time, paramedics stated the second wave was far more difficult than the first.

However, a gift from the Lake Country community to its paramedics that month turned spirits around.

A group made up of representatives from the Pur Kids Foundation, Vivid Media and Mamas for Mamas, stopped by station 343, and in addition to kind words, presented paramedics with treats and wine from Beat Patisserie and O’Rouke Peak Cellars.

“It was unexpected and a heartwarming feeling to be recognized in this time of fear and unknown. It was such a lovely act of kindness that really brightened our day,” said Lake Country paramedic Rebecca Waters.

Since the pandemic began, Water said the Lake Country community has been “amazing.”

“We have received cards, discounts, treats, and many words of encouragement which has really made us feel supported and appreciated throughout this pandemic.”

