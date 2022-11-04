Unexpected findings increase cost of building South Shuswap park

This 3D rendering shows a portion of the Eagle Bay Community Park including a playground, sport court and picnic shelter, currently under construction. (CSRD image)

Construct of a new South Shuswap community park following an unexpected and costly delay.

Work on the Eagle Bay Community Park began in June of this year, and was expected to take a few months to complete.

The park, located at 4326 Eagle Bay Rd. next to the community hall, was to include a new playground, picnic shelter, a multi-use sport court, an outdoor exercise area, an accessible play feature and a washroom. There is no lake access.

After the project got underway for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), there were findings that required the work to be put on hold. According to the CSRD media release, unforeseen challenges with drainage, geotechnical concerns with soil conditions and concerns relating to protection of the septic field and elevations (particularly for the planned sport court area), prompted the need for some redesigning of the park plan.

“While it was disappointing to have these delays, it is far better to ensure we get the sport court properly sited and built with appropriate drainage so it can sustain long-term use,” said CSRD team leader of community s services Ryan Nitchie. “The changes we have made will maintain nearly all the elements of the previous design, except for the nature-play area − that area will now become an expanded lawn space.”

A planned nature play area was removed from the design to avoid potential interference with the existing septic field that serves the Eagle Bay Community Hall, while an underground piping and rock pit system is also being installed at the site to prevent issues with drainage.

The CSRD said the additional work increased the overall budget of the project. The CSRD board, in response, approved using an additional $250,000 of Electoral Area C Community Works Funds to cover the costs.

This means no additional tax levy is needed to support the park development.

“This project has been a success story from the beginning with the exceptional partnership with the Eagle Bay Community Hall Society to use the lands, to the enthusiastic interest from the community in helping develop the design plans, to the point now where construction is underway,” said Nitchie.

“Despite the challenges discovered when we got the shovels in the ground, we know this is going to be a tremendous community asset for public use when it opens next spring.”

