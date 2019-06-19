Elkhart - W Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) Wednesday, June 19. (DriveBC image)

Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

As of 6:50 a.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Though it’s late June, some unexpected weather has made an appearance.

According to DriveBC cams, snow is in the forecast for Highway 97C from Elkhart to Pennask Wednesday.

As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Pennask Summit on Highway 97C, 74 km west of Kelowna, was reporting an elevation of 1717 metres. The Okanagan Connector, 25 km east of Hwy 5A/97C Junction, (Elkhart) reported to have an elevation of 1621 metres.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today.

Related: Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire in West Kelowna now been extinguished

Just Posted

Beekeepers from Argentina find sweet success in Shuswap

Honey Onyx Apiary is hoping to increase its operations by 200 hives this year

Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

As of 6:50 a.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: chance of rain

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight

Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

Two separate incidents in recent weeks result in drug-related arrests.

Life’s work of talented Salmon Arm sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Murray McLauchlan delights Okanagan crowd

Canadian music icon puts on wonderful two-hour show at Performing Arts Centre

Small wildfire reported in the South Okanagan

BC Wildfire has listed a new blaze, west of Penticton

Wildfire in West Kelowna now been extinguished

West Kelowna Fire Chief says first two grass fires Tuesday were human caused

July is ‘Unused Medication Return Month’

CMHA partners with Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice for Medicine Return Project

College investigates Okanagan physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

MPs hear retired South Okanagan nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Public weighs in Okanagan rail trail parking development

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property”

Most Read