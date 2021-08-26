File photo

File photo

Unhappy customer starts ‘food fight’ outside Princeton hot dog truck

Police are not pursuing charges at this time

An unusual type of food fight broke out in front of a hot dog truck in Princeton, Saturday, Aug. 21.

According to police a disgruntled customer head-butted the truck’s operator. The cook then pinned the man to the ground while awaiting RCMP.

Sgt. Rob Hughes told the Spotlight that since both men engaged in a struggle “no assault charges are being pursued.” Both men involved agreed they did not want charges, he added.

The customer, who is 68 years old, purchased a hamburger from the food truck.

He returned to the concession to complain about the burger and received a refund.

On Saturday, at about 11:30 a.m., the upset diner once again visited the truck and challenged the operator to a fight.

Read More: How bad can a Princeton liquor store theft actually go?

Read More: Princeton RCMP seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Princeton

Previous story
Afghanistan, pandemic cast a shadow over Liberal campaign efforts
Next story
Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’

Just Posted

The South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce is concerned local businesses will be burdened with enforcing the B.C. government’s proposed vaccine card. (File photo)
Asking businesses to enforce vaccine card is too much, says South Shuswap chamber

A BC Wildfire Service helicopter approaches the Two Mile Road wildfire south of Sicamous on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Peggy Buckler photo)
Two Mile wildfire near Sicamous held thanks to firefighting crews’ ‘great work’: Fire chief

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction

This map of the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire’s perimeter was completed Aug. 25, 2021 by the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS image)
Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Sicamous being held