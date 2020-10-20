School District 83 will see another teacher reduction, this one expected at South Broadview Elementary come Monday, Oct. 26. (File photo)

School District 83 will see another teacher reduction, this one expected at South Broadview Elementary come Monday, Oct. 26. (File photo)

Union objects to reductions in teaching positions in North Okanagan-Shuswap

South Broadview Elementary expected to see reduction of kindergarten teacher on Oct. 26

With School District 83 instituting more teacher reductions and changes to classrooms, the president of the teachers’ union describes them as troubling choices while the district superintendent said he sees them as necessary.

Graham Gomme, president of the North Okanagan Shuswap Teachers Association (NOSTA), said he is disturbed superintendent Peter Jory is moving a kindergarten teacher out of South Broadview Elementary as of Oct. 26 when “there are no cuts anywhere else (in the district) but six teachers have been surplussed.”

Gomme is referring to earlier reductions of one teacher at Shuswap Middle School, two at Highland Park in Armstrong, one at MV Beattie in Enderby, one last week at Bastion Elementary and one coming up Monday at South Broadview Elementary.

“Kids will be disrupted, teachers will have to teach new classes…I’m extremely worried for my members. Morale is super low and frustration super high,” Gomme said.

Seven weeks into the school year, essentially every class at South Broadview is going to be interrupted in some way, he said.

Starting next week, teachers will be teaching different classes and subjects, students will be shuffled around, teachers and students who have built connections will be moving.

“They’re really stressed out with this.”

He said parents have been complaining, both about the teacher reduction at Bastion and the one at South Broadview.

Gomme said the district received about $3 million in grants – about $2 million federally and $1 million provincially – and he’d like to see other options considered before teachers and education assistants are cut.

Read more: North Okanagan-Shuswap school district faces $2 million deficit

Read more: COVID-19 makes its mark on Shuswap schools, teachers and parents

Read more: Volatile enrolment leads to loss of teach staff at three North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Jory announced on Oct. 9 the school district is facing a deficit of more than $2 million that has led to staff reductions, with more expected. He said the deficit is due to three factors: reductions of funding due to a reduction of 98 students enrolling; less funding available due to students taking online schooling; and the loss of Individualized Education Plan (IEP) funding because many of the students who didn’t return had IEPs so the district is not getting that money.

He said School District 83’s financial situation is more complicated than most. Besides those three factors, the district keeps a relatively small contingency fund in the aftermath of the funding situation that led to the dissolution of the school board a few years ago.

Jory said although the district received grant money from the federal and provincial governments, some which was earmarked for specific purposes, “we are running through it quite quickly and need to be cautious about applying it in places that need to use it up faster. What we’re trying to do is make it last to the last day in June.”

He said the pandemic means additional cleaning costs, additional protective gear, adequate supervision and upgrades to buildings.

“We’ve also already used it for staffing – we dipped in to pay for online staffing right off the bat,” he noted.

Gomme, meanwhile, said he has spoken to the union presidents in the nine other districts in the Okanagan zone and no other district has done this, making cuts to the frontlines.

He said last spring School District 83 laid off all the teachers-on-call, and made cuts to CUPE staff, so he wonders why that funding isn’t available.

“It’s a very hard pill to swallow,” he said of the decision to move or ‘surplus’ teachers.

Jory remarked that he maintains a lot of faith in the teachers and the principals in the schools.

“What I’ve seen them do is be very professional, very thoughtful…I’m always troubled by the cynicism I see around the system. They’re doing a really great job…

“I’m not disputing that it’s been an incredibly challenging six months for everybody. Having to make this adjustment at this time of year is very hard for people. They happen to be coping with it very well and they have the capacity to do that.”

He said the reality of the pandemic isn’t a happy one but the district has been adapting and moving forward.

“I’m very proud,” he said.

Regarding staffing decisions, he said acting early has given the board of education more options in the long term.

“If we didn’t think it was necessary we wouldn’t be doing it.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools
Next story
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Just Posted

Steven Stuart Gardner has been charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without a licence. He has also been charged, under the Motor Vehicle Act, with driving while prohibited. (Crime Stoppers photo)
Car connected to shooting, dumped in Chase leads to unrelated arrest

Investigation of Kamloops shooting leads police to a rural Chase property

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

Despite health and safety measures put in place for its July 3 reopening, the Salmar Grand hasn’t seen the audience numbers needed to remain open seven days a week. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Salmar Grand movie theatre reduces days of operation

Lack of new movie releases, limited audience numbers lead to decision

School District 83 will see another teacher reduction, this one expected at South Broadview Elementary come Monday, Oct. 26. (File photo)
Union objects to reductions in teaching positions in North Okanagan-Shuswap

South Broadview Elementary expected to see reduction of kindergarten teacher on Oct. 26

Salmon Arm resident Baillie Bridle turned an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine into almost $800,000. (BCL photo)
Salmon Arm woman hits online jackpot, winning close to $800,000

Winner says money may be used to purchase boat

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street, Vancouver, in September 2016. Vernon man William Schneider, who was found guilty of second-degree murder, now awaits the decision of his appeal hearing Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
No decision yet for Vernon man appealing murder sentence

William Victor Schneider was convicted in relation to Natsumi Kowaga’s death in 2016

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

École de L’Anse-au-sable is not affiliated with local SD23

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received footage of a suspect vehicle littering hate flyers around 21st Avenue in Vernon Oct. 17, 2020. (RCMP)
WATCH: Footage offers lead in hate-fuelled flyer probe: Vernon Mounties

Vernon police received footage of an older model green truck distributing flyers in the early morning hours Saturday

An early morning fire destroyed the Willems Fire Products mill Friday, Oct. 16. (Contributed)
Fire claims longtime Lumby mill

Go Fund Me established to help family-owned business rebuild

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Most Read