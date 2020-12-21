Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Union workers pause strike action at Vernon bank

Unionized VantageOne Credit Union workers temporarily stop action for holidays

Unionized workers have temporarily paused their strike action at two Vernon VantageOne Credit Union locations for at least two weeks during the holiday season.

Union representative MoveUp said this will limit the impact on customers during the holidays while offering the employer an opportunity to return to the bargaining table.

Strike action began Dec. 14 as 34 union workers called for basic job protection and fair compensation. MoveUp said unionized workers voted unanimously in favour to reject the last offer presented by the employer. The last response from VantageOne was received Dec. 1, MoveUp said.

“Our members have been adamant that they want to minimize the impact on the people in the community who have been very supportive through the first week of the job action,” MoveUp vice-president Christy Slusarenko said.

“The employer has said publicly that they want to negotiate again so this is their opportunity to return our calls with an assurance that their operations will not be affected during this period.”

Slusarenko said union workers want to be back to work with a fair collective agreement.

“Fair to us means ensuring bargaining unit work is performed by bargaining unit members and not trying to circumvent the labour relations code by refusing to include even the most basic language that protects that right for workers.”

READ MORE: VantageOne closes two Vernon banks due to strike action

READ MORE: Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow day in the Okanagan
Next story
Canada among countries to hit Britain with travel ban over coronavirus variant

Just Posted

Brad DeMille, owner of DeMille’s Farm Market, is applying to the Agricultural Land Commission to sell local cider, wine and beer at his business. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farm market asks land commission to approve liquor sales

DeMille’s Farm Market would like to sell local wine, beer and cider

A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby has reported a case of COVID-19. Potential exposure dates are Sunday, Dec. 13 or Monday, Dec. 14. (Morning Star File photo)
Enderby high school sees case of COVID-19

Member of A.L. Fortune Secondary community tests positive; potential exposure was Dec. 13 or 14

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Vernon woman

Update: The 41-year-old Vernon woman last seen Dec. 18 has been found

Gary Baker and Stephanie Hermiston were two of dozens who received a hot turkey dinner at Baillie Avenue, from the Gospel Mission, Saturday night (Dec. 19). They said the meal was very much appreciated. Baker and Hermiston are currently experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christmas meals for Kelowna’s less fortunate a ‘silver lining’ amid difficult time of year

Gospel Mission staff took to the streets to feed approx. 500 on Dec. 19.

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Christmas displays are getting more and more impressive in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

Photos of approximately 20 homes turned into a video for all to enjoy

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

Reid and Company on Front Street (Lakeshore) decorated for Christmas. The store was owned by Mrs. Margaret Springer, nee Reid. Date unknown. Image from the Elsie Paterson Collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: Decorated for Christmas

Salmon Arm’s Reid and Company on Front Street decorated for Christmas.

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Union workers pause strike action at Vernon bank

Unionized VantageOne Credit Union workers temporarily stop action for holidays

Police are advising to stay off the Coquihalla today with 30 cm of snow expected to fall. This was the Coquihalla at 8 a.m.
Snow day in the Okanagan

Snow accumulating on all major roads and highways, crash in Princeton

Tributes have been pouring in for longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, who died suddenly Thursday, Dec. 17, at age 60. (Cory Bialecki photo)
Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

Glenn Mitchell, managing editor at the Morning Star for nearly 30 years, died suddenly Dec. 17

Most Read