Unique car rolls into South Okanagan dealership

The car came in on a trade and the owner drove away in a new Hyundai

Penticton Hyundai received a 1969 MG on trade with only 7,900 miles on it. (Submitted photo)

There is something a little different on the Penticton Hyundai sales floor these days.

“It is a 1969 MG with 7,900 miles on it. I couldn’t believe it when I saw it on the floor. It is pretty fascinating because then look over and you see a 2019 vehicle right beside it so these are cars 50 years apart,” said Alex Hosner, sales consultant at Hyundai.

READ ALSO: Tappen resident seeks classic car collectors for new TV show

If you want to have a look, you should drop in soon because Hosner said vehicles like the unique one they have now don’t take very long to sell.

“We can also find cars like this for people, drop in and tell us what you want we will try and order it. This just an example that we will take anything on trade — RV’s, dirt bikes all kinds of things,” said Hosner.

The MG came in on a trade and the owner drove away in a new Hyundai Santa Fe.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.