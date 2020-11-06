United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

(United Way Southern Interior BC)

United Way Southern Interior BC (SIB) is moving its 70th anniversary celebration online.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, the non-profit will host a virtual gala on Thursday, Nov. 19. The evening will include performances by nine local bands, food and drink options from local restaurants, an online auction, and local speakers.

This year for their seventh decade, United Way SIBC wants to raise $70,000 in order to keep making an impact on the lives of vulnerable people from Revelstoke to Osoyoos and to Princeton.

“As we embark on our 70th anniversary, celebrating seven decades of impact, change, service and local love, the need continues to be as prevalent as ever,” Kahir Lalji said, executive director of United Way SIBC.

“The pandemic has clearly shown us that invisible, un-ignorable issues have become visible. Poverty, precarious housing, food insecurity, mental health and emotional fragility, and the wellbeing of children and youth continue to be pressing social challenges.”

“We ask for your support as we address and invest in these key priority areas.”

For more information on the virtual gala and tickets, visit United Way SIBC’s website.

