Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted/Black Press Media)

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

The operator of an unlicensed daycare in Vancouver has spoken out for the first time since 16-month-old Baby Mac died in her care back in 2017, denying any wrongdoing in his death.

Macallan Wayne Saini, also known as Baby Mac, died in January 2017 at Olive Branch Daycare in East Vancouver, after he choked on an electrical cord while unattended, according to court documents filed by his mother, Shelly Sheppard, in September 2018.

Daycare operator Yasmine Saad, one of five defendants listed, denied any negligence in the baby’s death, according to her response to Sheppard’s claim earlier this week, or that she breached the standard of care, in accordance with B.C.’s Community Care and Assisted Living Act.

“The death was a tragedy but not the result of any negligence,” her response reads.

ALSO READ: Mom of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare calls on premier to create registry

Sheppard said she has suffered fatigue, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since her son’s death. She is seeking damages, including for loss of earnings, as well as a declaration by officials that Baby Mac was deprived of his right to life and security.

Saad was “yelling and screaming and attempting to resuscitate Mac Saini in a perfunctory way,” Sheppard alleges.

The suit further alleges Saad allowed her unlicensed daycare to become overcrowded and did not keep it “safe and suitable” for children.

ALSO READ: Dad urges parents to back $10-a-day childcare

Vancouver Coastal Health, the Ministry of Child and Family Development, and building owners Karen Pearl Kruse and Peter Andrew Scott are also defendants.

All have denied the allegations.

Sheppard claims the health authority and children’s ministry were aware of and had investigated multiple complaints of the daycare operating without a licence, dating as far back as 2010.

READ MORE: Health authority denies wrongdoing in Baby Mac’s death at daycare

Vancouver Coastal Health has denied it had any such knowledge.

The ministry has said it never received nor investigated any complaints about Saad, noting that it does not regulate daycares, but does oversee and register early childhood educators and assistants. Saad did not apply for, or hold, certification as either.

The two building owners have filed documents saying they were not aware that a daycare was operating in the unit rented by Saad, and deny that they have breached any duty of care or obligation.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan partners respond to provincial ride-hailing requirements
Next story
Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued for Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall water system

Ongoing unacceptable coliform bacteria counts prompt CSRD to issue notice

Chief Atahm immersion school celebrates milestone expansion to Grade 10

New building to also provide language centre for creating Secwepemc learning resources

Pink Piston Paddlers dragon boat team powers to gold in Kamloops

Half of Shuswap-North Okanagan team are breast cancer survivors

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Alcohol suspected behind head-on collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

RCMP respond to second motor-vehicle accident at Trans-Canada and Balmoral Road

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

Injured hiker rescued in Peachland

The woman fell while hiking Pincushion Mountain on Friday

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Roster turnover has Silverbacks head coach excited for coming season

Salmon Arm team announces all coaches returning to bench for 2019-20

Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

Don’t you DARE body shame me – I’ve earned every inch of this thing!

Fed up and sick to death. That’s what I am. Fed up… Continue reading

Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers

A young man and a boy who both live with limited mobility were supported by the Canada Day events

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Most Read