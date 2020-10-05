Unlicensed driver blocks Highway 1 in Shuswap with uninsured RV

What might have turned into a nasty collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase last month was remedied by a passing motorist.

According to Chase RCMP, on Friday, Sept. 11 about 11:40 p.m., officers discovered a 30-foot recreational vehicle completely blocking the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway near Arnouse Lane west of Squilax-Anglemont Road.

Police said the RV had become stuck when the driver attempted to make a U-turn on a narrow section of the highway.

“It appeared that the driver backed up until the rear wheels slid off the shoulder of the road. She then spun the tires trying to free the RV until the engine failed, thus leaving her stranded – perpendicular to the road and blocking the westbound lane entirely – in complete darkness,” reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Fortunately a passing motorist stopped with their hazard lights on, alerting other drivers to the hazard.

“The driver, a 24-year-female of no fixed address, did not hold a valid driver’s licence and the vehicle was uninsured. The driver was also issued a violation ticket for conducting an unsafe U-turn. The vehicle was towed from the roadway,” said Kennedy.

