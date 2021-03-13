Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Peanut Month, as well as Sleep Awareness Week and Groundwater Awareness Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, March 14: Pi Day, White Day, Check Your Batteries Day, Potato Chip Day.

Monday, March 15: Napping Day, World Speech Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day.

Tuesday, March 16: Panda Day, No Selfies Day, Everything You Do is Right Day.

Wednesday, March 17: Submarine Day, St. Patrick’s Day.

Thursday, March 18: Biodiesel Day, Awkward Moments Day, Forgive Mom and Dad Day.

Friday, March 19: World Sleep Day, Poultry Day, International Read to Me Day, Let’s Laugh Day.

Saturday, March 20: International Day of Happiness, Proposal Day, Quilting Day, Corn Dog Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

