Air Canada Rouge (Black Press Media files)

Unruly passenger forces B.C.-bound flight to divert to Calgary

Police say charges are pending against a woman in her 40s

A B.C.-bound Air Canada flight had to be diverted to Calgary because of an unruly passenger Thursday evening.

Calgary police told Black Press Media on Friday a woman in her 40s was taken into custody at the Calgary International Airport just after 11 p.m.

According to a police spokesperson, the passenger’s actions had “escalated” on board the Toronto-to-Victoria Air Canada Rouge plane.

Several charges are pending.

Air Canada media relations confirmed in an email the plane was able to resume its travel to Victoria after a three-hour delay.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
