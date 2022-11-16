Unstable slope prompts evacuation alert issued for 10 properties in Princeton

The properties are located along Jacobson Road and 175 Tulameen Avenue

Princeton is issuing an alert for 10 properties along Jacobson Road and 175 Tulameen Avenue, Wednesday evening.

The alert is due to an unstable slope for which a geotechnical engineer is on the way to investigate.

The evacuation alert has been issued to give residents as much notice as possible in order to prepare themselves to evacuate their property should it be found necessary.

Old Hedley Road from the Brown Bridge to N&L Automotive is closed. People are asked to stay away from the area.

Residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation by:

• Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

• Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), cell phone charges and immediate care needs for dependents and, if possible, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area;

• Arranging accommodation for family members if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required;

• Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

