The railways tracks run right through Revelstoke. (File)

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

A bomb threat was recently made against CP Rail in the Revelstoke area.

Both the CP Police and Revelstoke RCMP said they investigated the threat, made on Aug. 18, and determined that the report was erroneous and there was no immediate threat to the public and or the railway. The threat did briefly halt train traffic.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney said bomb threats for Revelstoke are unusual. Regardless, the RCMP always investigate such claims.

READ MORE: Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

He also advised the public to report any suspicious activity in and around Revelstoke, including the dam, to the RCMP.

CP Police and RCMP are still investigating where and who made the threat.

READ MORE: Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

Just Posted

Looking for a job in Salmon Arm? Now’s a good time

Trends show workers needed in trades, service industry, high-tech manufacturing and more

CSRD to appeal loss of mosquito control in North Shuswap provincial parks

Inability to treat parks, concerns from Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, may cause program to fold

Salmon Arm artist shares love for painting with Roots & Blues performers

Making a business out of creating art a dream come true for the Meikle family

Roots and Blues performer endorses young Salmon Arm climate change activists

Musician Luke Wallace ispired by non-profit Mirella Project

Silverbacks alum Shane Hanna signs with team in Denmark

Salmon Arm native embraces opportunity to play overseas

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

Young Shuswap dancers broaden education and horizons

Group from Shuswap Dance Center undertake summer training in London

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

It’s all gravy: Popular Kamloops poutinerie truck recovered

The Frenchies Poutinerie food truck was stolen back in July

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

True Leaf closes in on cultivation for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Most Read