Photographer Kelly Dick captured an uncommon visit to Salmon Arm by a Double-Crested Cormorant. (Kelly Dick Photo)

Unusual winged visitor makes a stop in the Shuswap

The bird’s few inland nesting colonies are both hundreds of kilometres away

Photographer Kelly Dick found an uncommon visitor to the Salmon Arm in the viewfinder of her camera.

Dick photographed a Double-Crested Cormorant perched in a tree above McGuire Lake. At first, she thought the large bird was a Blue Heron but then she zoomed in and saw the cormorant’s bright orange chin and realized she was seeing a much rarer bird.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle

Read More: District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The cormorant Dick photographed is an infrequent but not unique visitor to the bird sanctuary along Salmon Arm’s foreshore. The cormorants are primarily coastal birds but nesting colonies exist in a few of B.C.’s large interior lakes. Colonies have only been confirmed by the Atlas of the Breeding Birds of British Columbia in Stum Lake in the Cariboo and Leach Lake in the Kootenay River valley; both are far from the Shuswap.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armbirds

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP

Just Posted

Unusual winged visitor makes a stop in the Shuswap

The bird’s few inland nesting colonies are both hundreds of kilometres away

District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment

Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle

Projects and other work continues on village grounds, support would be appreciated

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

MisMack Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line tops in best eye colour

Stober family makes donation to support training of Okanagan’s frontline workers

Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health campaign will receive $500,000

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP

The detour was put in place April 30 as the construction work begins

Newborn feral foal euthanized after fall

Incident on Kettle Valley Railway trail near Penticton occurred Sunday morning

COVID-19: RDOS implements precautions for migrant workers at South Okanagan campground

The Loose Bay Campground will begin hosting seasonal migrant workers May 1

Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating deceased elderly man

City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

The preliminary budget approved by council in December saw a tax increase of 4.15 per cent

Drug seizure nets four arrests by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

Man sentenced last year for dangerous driving in Keremeos now charged in Abbotsford

Gary Patrick Richard has been charged in relation to post office break-in and mail theft

Most Read