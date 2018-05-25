The awful smell emanating from the Chase sewage lagoons is generating complaints from residents. (Rick Koch photo)

Unusually nasty odour repulses Chase residents

Village staff trying to get bacteria working in lagoons at sewage treatment plant

The scents of spring are overwhelming Chase residents – but not in a good way.

Along with lilacs and roses has come the nausea-inducing smell of sewage.

“It’s caused me to dry heave and nearly barf several times,” states one post on Chase social media, representative of several others from people complaining about the overly offensive odour.

The culprit turns out to be the lagoons at the Chase sewage treatment plant.

On May 16, the Village of Chase Facebook page informed residents that public works staff have taken steps to eradicate the rankness.

“We realize the plant is still generating odours and we understand how uncomfortable this is. Our public works staff have made some adjustments to allow for additional oxygen to be pumped into the lagoons. In addition, we have ordered an organic product that will be added into the lagoons as soon as it arrives later this week, to help the bacteria work better.”

However, complaints about stinky sewage continue to waft in.

Joni Heinrich, the village’s chief administrative officer, said Friday the solution won’t be immediate.

“Unfortunately it’s going to be a few more days before it subsides. We’re doing everything we can. We’re pumping more oxygen in, putting more enzymes in, but until the bacteria gets going on its own it will be a few more days. Barring industrial-size drums of Febreze and giant fans…”

“Somebody suggested that,” she adds.

Related: 2014 – Nasty odour persists

Heinrich says it hasn’t been this bad for several years.

Staff think it is happening because of a combination of factors, but mostly the long, cold winter, followed by a couple of weeks of “semi-spring” and then hot temperatures.

“The good bacteria go dormant in winter,” she explains, and become active when the weather warms up.

“If it’s a really quick transition from cold to hot, it takes time to get out of dormancy.”

Oxygen and enzymes have been added to boost the bacteria, so they’re expected to start working soon.

“We did a sewer upgrade last year and a bunch of work to the sewer treatment facility, which was supposed to – supposed to, according to the engineers – mitigate these kinds of things in the future.”

She said while the upgrade has increased efficiency and capacity, it didn’t deal with odour as the village was told it would.

The village is now putting a plan in place to deal with the nasty bouquet sooner in the future.

“I wish we could do more; it is bad.”

After speaking to a resident who lives near the lagoons, Heinrich says she was told the stink goes for a while and then returns, depending on air flows.

“It’s not so bad in the main part of town. The west end of town, people are really getting the brunt of it.”

She says it’s really unfortunate the stench coincided with the May long weekend, when visitors were in the area.

“Here we’re trying everything we can to promote our community, doing everything to make it great and get people to come…

“I just wish we could wave a magic wand — but we are doing everything we possibly can at the moment.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Just Posted

Unusually nasty odour repulses Chase residents

Village staff trying to get bacteria working in lagoons at sewage treatment plant

Boil-water notice lifted after 9 years

Sunnybrae residents now have access to safe drinking water straight from the tap

Enrolment increase boosts North Okanagan-Shuswap School District budget

Additional money provided to support new curriculum, school supplies for students

Flooding complicates summer fun, health authority warns

Avoid fast-flowing water such as creeks and rivers.

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops holding at 1,600 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

What’s happening

Find out what is happening around the valley this sunshine-filled May weekend

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Run for beer along Penticton’s Ale Trail

The second annual Penticton Beer Run takes place on June 2

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Most Read