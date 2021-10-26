Up to 20 cm of snow expected for Coquihalla Highway

In a statement, Environment Canada said 10 to 20 cm are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday

The Coquihalla Highway is set to see 10 to 20 cm of snow starting Tuesday, Oct. 26. (Photo - DriveBC)

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 20 cm of snow to fall near the Coquihalla summit overnight Tuesday (Oct 26) through to Wednesday evening.

The snowfall is powered by an unstable westerly flow and at times will be mixed with rain. Lower elevations will see changes to rain.

“Snowfall amounts will depend greatly on the exact snow level and how much rain occurs,” Environment Canada said.

Winter tires are mandatory to drive the Coquihalla Highway. Tires must carry the mountain or snowflake symbol and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 mm. Commercial drivers are required to carry chains.

RELATED: Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1

For up-to-date driving conditions, check drivebc.ca before hitting the road.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weatherSnow