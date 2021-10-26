The Coquihalla Highway is set to see 10 to 20 cm of snow starting Tuesday, Oct. 26. (Photo - DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is set to see 10 to 20 cm of snow starting Tuesday, Oct. 26. (Photo - DriveBC)

Up to 20 cm of snow expected for Coquihalla Highway

In a statement, Environment Canada said 10 to 20 cm are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 20 cm of snow to fall near the Coquihalla summit overnight Tuesday (Oct 26) through to Wednesday evening.

The snowfall is powered by an unstable westerly flow and at times will be mixed with rain. Lower elevations will see changes to rain.

“Snowfall amounts will depend greatly on the exact snow level and how much rain occurs,” Environment Canada said.

Winter tires are mandatory to drive the Coquihalla Highway. Tires must carry the mountain or snowflake symbol and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 mm. Commercial drivers are required to carry chains.

RELATED: Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1

For up-to-date driving conditions, check drivebc.ca before hitting the road.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weatherSnow

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP investigating fatal vehicle collision
Next story
Air Canada brings in antigen, molecular COVID self-testing kits for travellers

Just Posted

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse in Kelowna stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Friend of Salmon Arm victim in Kelowna crane collapse urges pause on construction

More than 5,000 people signed a petition agreeing to a contribution agreement with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that would result in a new tax for Electoral Area F providing annual funding for the North Shuswap Health Centre. (File photo)
Proposed tax agreement would see annual funding for North Shuswap Health Centre

Around 30 members of the public demonstrated by the side of Highway 97 Tuesday, including Mart Blazina, to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers saying no to mandatory vaccines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo spoke to the B.C. Legislature on Oct. 25 about wildfire response and recovery. (BCLibCaucus/Youtube)
Shuswap MLA shares wildfire response, recovery concerns with B.C. Legislature