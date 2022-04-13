Cases of avian flu have been detected on certain poultry farms in six central Alberta counties. (File photo from flickr)

UPDATE: Avian flu confirmed at Enderby farm

Canadian Food Inspection Agency tests came back positive for poultry flock

UPDATE April 14:

A case of avain influenza has been confirmed at a North Okanagan farm.

The infected premises has been placed under quarantine. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has begun an investigation and will be establishing movement control measures on other farms within that area.

A sample from a broiler farm near Enderby tested positive, cccording to the Small Scale Meat Producers Association.

“All producers within a 10 kilometre radius of the farm have been notified,” the SSMPA said.

Confirmation of avian influenza has taken place in several provinces and U.S.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food has been working closely with the CFIA and B.C. poultry producers to ensure enhanced prevention and preparedness measures are being taken to protect poultry flocks in B.C,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food.

The CFIA is leading the investigation and response, with provincial support for testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal.

The ministry has also activated its emergency operations centre and will work with the CFIA, producers, industry and other stakeholders to effectively respond to this outbreak and any others that may occur in B.C.

“All poultry producers, including backyard poultry owners, are advised to increase their biosecurity practices and to be vigilant and monitor for signs of avian influenza in their flocks,” said Popham.

“To further protect farmers and prevent the spread of avian influenza in B.C., the deputy chief veterinarian has issued an order requiring all commercial poultry flocks in the province with more than 100 birds to be moved indoors until the spring migration ends in May.”

If avian influenza is suspected, poultry producers should immediately contact their local veterinarian or the provincial Animal Health Centre for advice and information.

“The public health risk is extremely low and there is no risk to food safety,” said Popham.

“I know this is an incredibly stressful time for our poultry and egg producers. They have endured so much over the past two years. They have shown they are truly resilient. We are here to help, and we will work together to get through this.”

………………………………

ORIGINAL April 13:

A local farm is being tested for potential avian flu.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said samples are currently being tested at the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease.

“There is a high suspect premises in the Regional District of North Okanagan,” the CFIA said in an email to the Morning Star.

“If a notifiable avian influenza virus is confirmed by the laboratory, the CFIA will inform the public through its web site.”

About 260,000 birds have been euthanized or killed by the virus in Canada, a majority in Alberta.

– with files from the Canadian Press

READ MORE: Food industry adjusting to large outbreak of avian flu in Canada, around the world

READ MORE:

birdsflu season

Previous story
B.C. commits $53.6 million to rebuild 10 flood-struck communities
Next story
Moms Stop the Harm Kelowna marking 6 years of the opioid crisis

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has released housing needs assessment reports for Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), as well as electoral areas B (Rural Revelstoke) and D (Falkland, Deep Creek and Salmon Valley). (Google Earth image)
Lack of afforadble homes, rentals a challenge for rural Shuswap communinities

Irish Mythen closes down the Roots and Blues Festival’s Main Stage in 2019 with a set of emotionally evocative songs on Sunday, Aug. 18. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council agrees to noise bylaw extension for ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaking at a press conference update on COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier this year. (Contributed)
Interior Health region on COVID-19 pandemic recovery path

Cases of avian flu have been detected on certain poultry farms in six central Alberta counties. (File photo from flickr)
UPDATE: Avian flu confirmed at Enderby farm