A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (contributed)

UPDATE: BC Wildfire Service using aircrafts on blaze north of West Kelowna

  • Jul. 17, 2023 7:10 p.m.
  • News

Update 7 p.m.

BC Wildfire crews are attacking a wildfire 15 kilometres north of West Kelowna.

The Bald Range Creek fire is estimated at 0.2 hectares in size.

Multiple aircrafts and ground personnel have responded.

Fire crews and police are asking people to stay off the lake near Fintry to give room for water bombers.

Original 6:20 p.m.

Smoke is visible in the Fintry area, north of West Kelowna.

Emergency crews have been called to a downed power line that started a fire near 4400 Westside Road.

The blaze is being considered an active wildfire, but is less than one hectare in size.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
