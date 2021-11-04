Vernon Christian School has been closed for two weeks. (VCS photo)

UPDATE: COVID outbreaks close two Okanagan Christian schools

Vernon and Salmon Arm schools closed until mid November

Two independent schools have closed their doors for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Interior Health directed Vernon Christian School to close Nov. 3, reopening Nov. 18. The school has listed exposures Oct. 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures at Vernon’s Catholic and Christian schools

Both the secondary and elementary campuses on Pleasant Valley Road are closed.

Interior Health confirms that King’s Christian School also has an outbreak. The Salmon Arm school has listed exposures from Oct. 22, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

The Christian schools are independent from their respective Vernon and North Okanagan-Shsuwap school districts.

The independent Okanagan Waldorf School near Whitevale, also has COVID-19 exposures listed for Oct. 21 and 22.

BX Elementary has been added to the list of school exposures as well, with Oct. 25 and 26 dates. Mission Hill Elementary had a potential Oct. 25 exposure and Ellison Elementary had one on Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Waldorf School




