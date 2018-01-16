(Courtesy of Elaine Barry)

UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Hwy. 97A south of Armstrong

Highway 97A remains closed after a crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen

  • Jan. 16, 2018 11:35 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles, which occurred late Tuesday morning, north of Vernon.

At about 11 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP and the North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services attended a crash on Highway 97A, south of Pleasant Valley cross road, Spallumcheen, involving a vehicle and semi-truck.

An occupant of one of the vehicles died as a result of the collision.

The surviving occupants are being transported by BC Ambulance Services to the nearest medical facility by both ground and air.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained no injuries.

Const. Kelly Brett says an RCMP Collision Analyst is currently on scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision.

RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services and the BC Coroner Services continue to investigate the collision and death.

As of 12:20 p.m., Hwy. 97A remains closed for scene examination and investigation and traffic is being diverted on an alternate route.

Please check Drive BC for detour and road closure update information.

——

UPDATE:

DRIVEBC is reporting the Hwy. 97A is closed in both directions 3 km south of Armstrong because of the vehicle incident. No detour is available, next update expected by 12:30 p.m.

——

ORIGINAL:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say investigators are currently on scene at Highway 97 A, just south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen, where a collision has taken place between a semi truck and passenger vehicle.

Highway 97 A remains closed at this time and traffic is being diverted.

Further updates to come when available.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Courtesy of Elaine Barry)

Previous story
Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Hwy. 97A south of Armstrong

Highway 97A remains closed after a crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen

Salmon Arm council approves rainbow crosswalk

Location near Blackburn Park chosen

Wray service set for Saturday

A celebration of life for Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan set to kick off

Popular event kicks off in Kelowna with a sold out launch party

Preparing for the worst

Shuswap emergency responders and arena staff tackle ammonia leak in training exercise

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Sentencing hearing begins for ex-BC Liberals employee in ‘quick wins’ scandal

Former communications director Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October

Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

Poetry collection preserves Indigenous knowledge

B.C. author collaborates with Shuswap students, First Nations elders

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Most Read