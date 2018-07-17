UPDATE: Crews battle wildfire near Big White

Joe Rich Fire Department responding alongside Big White Fire Department and provincial crews.

photo by Paul Sulyma from Facebook

UPDATE: 7:26 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is on scene of a blaze located about 500 metres from Big White Road.

Air tankers and helicopters are on scene, along with local fire departments.

Residents from Peachland to Joe Rich are reporting lightning strikes accompanied by heavy rain.

Environment Canada is forecasting a severe thunderstorm watch for the B.C. Interior.

Ooo my favorite! #kelowna #thunder #lightning #storm #bc #canada

A post shared by Britney Miche (@ijustcantevenbruh) on

———

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.

A Big White resident is reporting, on social meida, a foresty helicopter is circling the fire.

The blazse appears to be up the hillside across from Highway 33 and near Big White Road.

—-

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

The fire is reportedly on the edge of a cut block up a forestry road and is growing slowly.

A woman who lives in the area took to social media writing that she can see the smoke from her home.

—-

ORIGINAL: 5:50 P.M.

Joe Rich firefighters are responding alongside Joe Rich firefighters to a one-acre fire near Big White Road.

We will have more information as it comes available.

UPDATE: Crews battle wildfire near Big White

