UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

Readers have been sending The Morning Star photos showing damage the overnight storm caused (above and below). (Photos submitted)

UPDATED MONDAY, JUNE 25, 3:30 P.M.

Work to restore power to residents in the Okanagan/Kootenay and Thompson Shuswap continues at full speed.

“Strong wind and severe lighting across the Southern Interior early this morning caused outages across the region,” BC Hydro said. “Approximately 8,600 customers remain impacted. All available resources are actively working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Due to difficult access and extensive damage caused by fallen trees and branches, some customers may experience lengthy outages. Restoration times will be provided once full damage assessments are complete.”

Downed trees have crossed wires and cut off power to many residents. In the Okanagan – more than 4,000 residents are without. But that number is up substantially from Monday morning.

The latest update shows the following outages:

Armstrong, Spallumcheen – West of LANSDOWNE RD, North of HIGHLAND PARK CRS, East of SALMON RIVER RD, South of GULCH RD

In Lake Country crews are on-site and estimated time on is June 26 for North of WESTSIDE RD, South of WHITEMANS CREEK RD, West of CORAL BEACH RD

Lake Country – 9800 block W OKANAGAN CENTRE RD, 9800 block OKANAGAN CTR RD

Lumby – North-West of HWY 6,å East of LUMBY MABEL LAKE RD, South of DEULING RD a tree is down across the wires

There are numerous outages in Nakusp.

Spallumcheen – North of GRIZZLY HILL RD, West of KNOB HILL RD

Spallumcheen – South of FORD RD, North-East of SALMON RIVER RD, West of SCHUBERT RD

Spallumcheen – West of STEPNEY RD, North of STEPNEY XRD, East of HWY 97A

Spallumcheen – 1300 block ROUND LAKE RD

Summerland – South of FISH LAKE RD

Vernon – South of KINGFISHER AVE, East of PINECREST RD

Vernon – South-East of WESTSIDE RD

Vernon – South-West of WHITEVALE RD, East of FRASER RD, North of KERBY RD

Vernon – 1800 – 2100 block CREIGHTON VALLEY RD, 1600 – 2200 block CREIGHTON VLY RD there is a tree down across wires

Vernon – North of STAINES RD, East of OLD NORTHFORK RD a tree is down across wires

Vernon – 500 – 900 block IRISH CREEK RD tree across wires

Vernon – 7600 block SILVER STAR RD

Vernon – LAWRENCE LANE

Vernon – 1900 block 37 AVE

Vernon – 900 block SUGAR LAKE RD

Vernon – HEAD OF THE LAKE RD

Vernon – 1300 block HWY 6

West Kelowna – North-West of COLLENS HILL RD, East of BRITT RD, South of LAKEVIEW RD

West Kelowna – North of KERRY LN, East of BOUCHERIE RD, South of CRESTVIEW RD, West of CASA PALMERO RD

West Kelowna – 1000 block BEAR CREEK ROAD N, 500 – 1000 block BEAR CREEK RD

West Kelowna – 2200 block BOUCHERIE RD

Westbank – 1600 – 1700 block N WESTSIDE RD

UPDATED MONDAY, JUNE 25, 11:35 a.m.

From the Hydro website: “Strong wind and severe lighting across the southern Interior early this morning caused outages across the region. Approximately 16,000 customers remain impacted. All available resources are actively working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Due to difficult access and extensive damage caused by fallen trees and branches, some customers may experience lengthy outages. Restoration times will be provided once full damage assessments are complete.”

ORIGINAL

An overnight storm has BC Hydro crews working early on Monday.

According to the utility website, nearly 14,000 customers in various parts of communities from Summerland to Enderby, and over to Nakusp in the Kootenays, are without power thanks to a storm that blew through the region.

More than 3,300 customers in West Kelowna west of Sunnybrae Road, east of Brendalee Road and south of Cougar Road, have been without power since 2:30 a.m. Monday.

There is no estimated time for power to return listed on the website.

NORTH OKANAGAN OUTAGES, AS OF 7:20 A.M. MONDAY:

Armstrong 3:27 a.m. East of BECKER ST, West of OKANAGAN ST, South of PATTERSON AVE, North of ROSEDALE AVE;

Armstrong, Spallumcheen 3:56 a.m. North of PINERIDGE RD, East of ROUND LAKE RD, South of SWANSON MOUNTAIN RD;

Armstrong, Spallumcheen 3:12 a.m. West of LANSDOWNE RD, North of HIGHLAND PARK CRS, East of SALMON RIVER RD, South of GULCH RD;

Enderby, Spallumcheen 3:27 a.m. East of KNOB HILL RD, North of YOUNG RD, West of HWY 97A;

Lumby 3:31 a.m. Northwest of HWY 6, East of LUMBY MABEL LAKE RD, South of DEULING RD;

Lumby 3:55 a.m. East of LUMBY MABEL LAKE RD;

Lumby 3:54 a.m. Southwest of WHITEVALE RD, East of FRASER RD, North of KERBY RD;

Lumby 6:10 a.m. 1800 – 2100 block CREIGHTON VALLEY RD, 1600 – 2200 block CREIGHTON VLY RD;

Lumby 3:52 a.m. 600 block POWELL RD;

Vernon 4:51 a.m. 1300 block HWY 6;

Spallumcheen 3:27 a.m. North of GRIZZLY HILL RD, West of KNOB HILL RD;

Spallumcheen 5:46 a.m. South of FORD RD, North-East of SALMON RIVER RD, West of SCHUBERT RD;

Vernon 5:12 a.m. South of KINGFISHER AVE, East of PINECREST RD (off Westside Road);

Vernon 4:50 a.m. Southeast of WESTSIDE RD;

Vernon 3:35 a.m. SPUPALINA RD, WESTSIDE RD LOT 31

Vernon 3:57 a.m. LAWRENCE LANE;

Vernon 5:49 a.m. 900 block IRISH CREEK RD;

Vernon 7:00 a.m. 1900 block 37 AVE;

Westwold 4:03 a.m. 7200 – 8700 block DOUGLAS LAKE RD;

