RCMP are back at a rural Grandview Bench Road property Thursday morning, March 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Day two of RCMP investigation at rural Shuswap property

Police say investigation unrelated to missing persons

  • Mar. 7, 2019 12:28 a.m.
  • News

Police are back at a rural Grandview Bench property as part of an ongoing investigation.

RCMP in multiple vehicles arrived at the property in the 700 block of Grandview Bench Road early Thursday, March 7, just as the day prior.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West had little to comment about the substantial police presence, only that there is no danger to the public and that it isn’t related to missing person’s investigation.

Assessment BC lists the approximately 33 acre property with an assessed value of $628,481. The property sold in August 2018 for $1,120,000. The property contains a large barn, stables, a residence and other outbuildings.

Police were reportedly seen near the property Monday and Tuesday morning.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

Read more: Update: Police investigation not related to missing persons

Read more: Crime down, but rural RCMP resources stretched

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man suspected of using stolen credit cards

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Railway accidents up 7% in 2018, but fewer deaths: TSB report
Next story
Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

Just Posted

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10 and language centre

Cannabis production company announces plans for Chase facility

Proposed project includes 486,000 square feet building outside of Agricultural Land Reserve

Update: Day two of RCMP investigation at rural Shuswap property

Police say investigation unrelated to missing persons

New snow delights skiers in the Interior

Ski hills received between 10 to 18 cm of snow overnight

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Speaker at Okanagan College questions if children are too safe

Dr. Mariana Brussoni warns that childhood is changing

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Former Vancouver cop Don Owens involved in martial arts for 54 years

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Okanagan city potential backdrop for ‘big studio’ film

Two feature films could be shot in Vernon, thanks to Vernon Army Camp and the Towne Cinema

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Most Read