Snow clearing equipment works on the runway of the Kelowna International Airport.

UPDATE: Delays aplenty at Kelowna airport

Smooth sailing on the schedule for tomorrow with skies clearing

UPDATE: Dec. 30 – 1 p.m.

There are dozens of flights delayed at the Kelowna airport today right through the afternoon and evening.

There are many flights that are departing, including the final two of the day to Toronto and Vancouver.

Tomorrow’s schedule is showing all flights on time.

Skies are clearing and the forecast calling for mainly sunny skies for the next few days.

Original: Friday

With a second straight heavy snow day hitting the Okanagan, the Kelowna International Airport is facing delays and cancellations.

So far according to the airport’s web site, one flight arriving from Seattle has been cancelled and seven other arrivals have been delayed.

In terms of departures there are currently two flights that have been cancelled from leaving to Cranbrook and Seattle this afternoon while seven others are delayed.

The airport is requesting people arrive at least 90 minutes before a scheduled domestic flight and two hours before international flights and suggests people check with their airline for specifics.

