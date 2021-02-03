Driver injured in truck crash which closed Highway 97A near Sicamous

The highway has been closed since the collision before 4 a.m. on Feb. 3.

A collision involving a semi truck has closed Highway 97A between Sicamous and Swansea Point.

According to Sicamous RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Murray McNeil, police were called to the scene of the crash at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The truck crashed in the vicinity of Mara Heights Road on a section of highway which sits between a steep rock wall and Mara Lake.

McNeil said road conditions were good with bare roads and temperatures above freezing. The truck, which was towing a trailer of dry goods, struck the concrete barrier beside the southbound lane and crossed the centre line before tipping on its side and blocking both lanes of the highway.

Eagle Valley Rescue, BC Ambulance Service and a crew from AIM Roads responded to the crash. The driver of the truck, a 56-year-old Enderby man, was taken to hospital in Salmon Arm with minor injuries. He was also issued a ticket for failing to keep right of a double solid line.

A detour is available using Highway 1 and Highway 97B.

Read More: Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Read More: Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

highway chaos