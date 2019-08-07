UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire smokes up the surrounding communities

Environment Canada issues a special air quality advisory

A special air quality statement has been issued for the South Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada air pollution experts, there will be a heavy smoke presence in cities because of future climate changes.

Smoke from wildfires will affect the communities of Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver, and Osoyoos over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The alert sprung after the Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver grew to 225 hectares reaching 900 hectares by last night.

Meteorologists warn people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

For more information on current air quality, visit the Environment Canada’s website.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire now estimated 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

READ MORE: Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan reaches 480 hectares

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo
Next story
Electric car sales climb in wake of new $5,000 federal rebate program

Just Posted

Celebrating 70 years of cinema at the Salmar

Exhibit Pass the Popcorn now playing at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum

Salmon Arm Arts Centre top contender for solar demonstration site

City council to decide on which site, scope of project at Aug. 12 meeting

UPDATE: Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

Marine search and rescue less busy than previous summers on Shuswap Lake

RCMSAR station volunteers respond to six medical emergencies, most on land

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

South Okanagan wildfire now estimated 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

One suspect identified, City Park beach evacuated for ‘suspicious device’

The man has since been released

Classic car bursts into flames in Vernon

A classic Oldsmobile caught on fire on Fulton Road Tuesday

UPDATE: Mount Millar wildfire on the Okanagan Connector out of control

Thirty BCWS firefighters are responding to the fire

Most Read