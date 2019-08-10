Planned ignitions were conducted by fire crews on the south side of the wildfire near Gallagher Lake Thursday to help contain the Eagle Bluff wildfire, now an estimated 2,270 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

UPDATE 11:49 a.m., Aug. 10

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says a fire in the province’s south Okanagan remains out of control but its direction offers a better chance for containment.

The blaze has charred nearly 23 square kilometres since it was discovered.

READ MORE: Wind pushes Eagle Bluff wildfire north

READ MORE: 100 more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

Evacuation alerts remain in effect for more than 250 properties, including the Okanagan Correctional Centre, but no homes or outbuildings have been lost.

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of lightning in the southern Okanagan on Saturday but is also forecasting slightly cooler temperatures and weekend showers across much of the parched region.

– with files from the Canadian Press

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds
Next story
Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

Just Posted

Food hub feasibility study underway for the Shuswap

The study will be finished in September

Shuswap resident on the clock for air cadets

Capt. Geri Stewart official timekeeper at Comox Cadet Flying Training Center.

Letter: Rude runner riles dog walker on Salmon Arm trail

Writer offers what it means to share the trail

Emergency responder groups assist in medevac after head on collision

One person was medevaced from the scene

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

VIDEO: Morning moose mosey

Young calf saunters down rural North Okanagan road

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

North Okanagan district wants public’s opinion on single-use plastics

An online survey has been made available by B.C.’s environment ministry

Most Read