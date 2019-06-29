Update: Fire crews respond to small grass fire at residence in Summerland

Emergency services responded to a reported fire in Kurado Place just before 3 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Summerland Fire Department (SFD) arrived on scene to an almost completely extinguished grass fire at a residence just off Giants Head Road in Summerland.

Pat Hawkes with the SFD said that it was a small outside fire that had spread to a little cedar tree, and that the owner of the house had mostly snuffed out the fire by the time the crews arrived. Crews doused the area to ensure no sparks would be able to spread.

There are no reported injuries or serious damage to the residence. Hawkes would not comment on the cause of the fire but said it is not deemed suspicious at this time.

Original: 3:08 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Summerland.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon of a blaze at a residence on Kuroda Place.

Emergency crews are on scene.

More updates to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP identify suspect in downtown Kelowna stabbing

Just Posted

Shuswap woman with Parkinson’s receives long-awaited date for surgery

Fear arises as to whether September surgery will beat her deteriorating condition

Ranchero parents say loss of school bus limiting options for kids

School district not required to bus students going to school outside of catchment area

New restaurant to Salmon Arm brings unique flavours from north Vietnam

Dishes are inspired from street vendors in north Vietnam

Mysterious piano left underneath Friendship Gate at McGuire Lake

The City of Salmon Arm is looking into who left it there

Company focused on solar energy finds success in Shuswap

Recently the company installed solar panels for the First United Church

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Update: Fire crews respond to small grass fire at residence in Summerland

Emergency services responded to a reported fire in Kurado Place just before 3 p.m.

RCMP identify suspect in downtown Kelowna stabbing

A suspect has been identified in the stabbing of a 16-year old on June 27

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

Okanagan grocer and KidSport collaborate for charity

The “Give A Little Help A Lot” campaign returns to Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Most Read