UPDATE: Fireworks suspected in Vernon dumpster fire

A small dumpster fire is believed to have been sparked by firworks Monday morning.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 4000 bock of 32nd Street around 9:30 a.m. March 22.
The blaze, behind the Royal LePage building, was not threatening any other structures.
RCMP were called due to some suspicious material.
“It appeared to have been ignited by a firework,” Vernon-North Okanagan media relations Cpl. Tania Finn said. “Witnesses report suspects were seen in the area.”
RCMP continue to investigate the blaze.
