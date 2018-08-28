Update for the Monashee Complex wildfires

The latest on the 12 wildfires burning in the Monashee Complex near Vernon

The 12 wildfires burning in the Monashee Complex continue to blaze between Mable Lake and Sugar Lake just south of Highway 6 to south of the Three Valley Gap.

There are two area restrictions for crown land in the vicinity of the Mabel Creek wildfire and Sugar Mountain wildfire that remain in effect.

The Mabel Creek wildfire is about 47 kilometres east of Salmon Arm and currently covers about 1,861 hectares.

While the Sugar Mountain wildfire is about 59 kilometres northeast of Vernon and is an estimated 332 hectares.

The Mabel Lake Forest Service Road and the Kate Creek Forest Service Road closures have been lifted.

Rec Site closures for Cottonwood Beach Rec Site, Cascades Falls Rec Site and Johnston Bay Rec Reserve off of the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road have also been lifted.

There are currently 99 BC Wildfire personnel on scene, along with seven helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment. Assisting BC Wildfire is 60 Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

The Harris Creek wildfire, which is part of the Monashee Complex, is estimated to also still be active an 760 hectares in size. While the Woodward Creek blaze in between Mabel Lake and Cherryville is an estimated 220 hectares in size.

