Update: Gas shortage spreads to more stations in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Gas is sold out at the Shell, Petro Canada in Salmon Arm

Gas stations in Salmon Arm and Sicamous began feeling the effects of a fuel shortage that affected other parts of the province last week on June 11 and 12. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Gasoline shortage which hit other parts of the province last week caught up to the Shuswap on June 11 and 12.

As of noon on June 12, the Shell and Petro Canada Stations at the west end of Salmon Arm were out of gasoline. The Husky station on Shuswap Street placed caution tape around their pumps due to a debit machine malfunction, but still has gas.

The Salmon Arm Chevron and Armstrong Regional Co-op stations still had gas.

In Sicamous, the Shell station had only premium gas remaining, but were selling it for the same price as regular. The Sicamous Husky still had gas available.

Dan McTeague, the senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, said the shortage seen across parts of the interior of B.C. and Alberta, and is linked to longer than expected maintenance at a Suncor refinery in Edmonton. Suncor operates Petro-Canada.

“Much of the gas in [the] region is sent from there to the Petro-Canada terminal in Kamloops,” McTeague said.

“At last report, the company was trying to source fuel from the U.S.”

McTeague says the temporary pump closures are expected to last some time.

Said Suncor spokesperson Nicole Fisher in an email: “We understand that this is an inconvenience for our customers and we apologize. We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact, including sourcing additional supply.”

