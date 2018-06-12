Gas stations in Salmon Arm and Sicamous began feeling the effects of a fuel shortage that affected other parts of the province last week on June 11 and 12. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Update: Gas shortage spreads to more stations in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Gas is sold out at the Shell, Petro Canada in Salmon Arm

The Gasoline shortage which hit other parts of the province last week caught up to the Shuswap on June 11 and 12.

As of noon on June 12, the Shell and Petro Canada Stations at the west end of Salmon Arm were out of gasoline. The Husky station on Shuswap Street placed caution tape around their pumps due to a debit machine malfunction, but still has gas.

The Salmon Arm Chevron and Armstrong Regional Co-op stations still had gas.

In Sicamous, the Shell station had only premium gas remaining, but were selling it for the same price as regular. The Sicamous Husky still had gas available.

Dan McTeague, the senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, said the shortage seen across parts of the interior of B.C. and Alberta, and is linked to longer than expected maintenance at a Suncor refinery in Edmonton. Suncor operates Petro-Canada.

“Much of the gas in [the] region is sent from there to the Petro-Canada terminal in Kamloops,” McTeague said.

“At last report, the company was trying to source fuel from the U.S.”

McTeague says the temporary pump closures are expected to last some time.

Said Suncor spokesperson Nicole Fisher in an email: “We understand that this is an inconvenience for our customers and we apologize. We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact, including sourcing additional supply.”

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal
Next story
10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Just Posted

Update: Gas shortage spreads to more stations in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Gas is sold out at the Shell, Petro Canada and Husky stations in Salmon Arm

B.C. youth agency closes after staff give teens drugs: watchdog

The Ministry of Child and Family Development closed the agency after investigation in May

Update: Gas shortage spreads to Sicamous

Gas is sold out at the Shell and Petro Canada stations in Salmon Arm

Public input wanted on redevelopment of Salmon Arm rec centre

Process will include looking at opportunities for including a performing arts centre.

Arrests made in 2010 ‘mistaken identity’ shooting deaths

Two men arrested in the murders of Salmon Arm’s Leanne MacFarlane and Jeffrey Taylor

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

Kamloops RCMP are linking Monday’s shooting incident to the drug trade

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

United U15s rack up three points

Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League roundup

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Stargazing: Understanding the Northern Lights

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Most Read