UPDATE: GoFundMe allows daughter to be with Vernon woman hit by SUV

Friends and family of a seriously injured Vernon delivery driver are showing their Christmas spirit.

A GoFundMe campaign established to help Melinda Warnock and her family has raised more than $22,000 toward a $25,000 goal as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Warnock was seriously injured on the afternoon of Dec. 16. She was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a building in the 2500 block of 53rd Avenue.

An air ambulance used the north end of the Village Green Centre parking lot to land, but was not needed as Warnock was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital. She is in Kelowna General Hospital.

“We all have had a tremendous amount of people reach out to us wanting to know what or how they can help,” said Angela Greer Sparrow, who organized the fundraiser. “So because her daughter Brianna has left her home and her new job in northern B.C. to be by her momma’s side and the rest of the family has to travel across provinces to get here, a GoFundMe was the right thing to do for Mel and her immediate family.

“This would also be something Mel would want and need the most, her family by her side. Mel is in the best hands at Kelowna General Hospital. Please keep her in your prayers as she battles the biggest battle of her lifetime.”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained on the scene and is cooperating with police, who are continuing to investigate the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and have not already spoken to investigators, to contact Const. Richard Lausman of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

