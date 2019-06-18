Grass fire threatens two West Kelowna homes

The blaze is just off Lower Glenrosa Road

UPDATE 12:36 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters worked quickly to knockdown a blaze that ignited just off of Lower Glendosa Road.

Two homes were threatened in the area, but firefighters were able to take position to protect the residences. Some minor damage to one of the home’s fence and trailer was caused by the fire, but no other injuries or damage.

“Crews continue to mop up hot spots, we don’t expect the fire to spread any more at all,” said West Kelowna fire cheif Jason Brolund.

Brolund said that BC Wildfire and Peachland Fire Department helped with the suppression of the fire with Peachland providing a water tender, a large truck filled with water, as there were no fire hydrants in the area of the blaze.

————

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

Fire crews are working to knock the blaze that took off up a hillside Tuesday morning. Those on scene say the fire is not expected to grow any further.

RCMP claim the fire could have started near a hydro pole.

—————-

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m.

A grass fire is climbing up a hillside off of Lower Glenrosa Road; however according to those on scene crews are working to quickly knock down the blaze.

There is a home in the area.

————

A grass fire has sparked in West Kelowna near Paynter Road and Lower Glenrosa Road.

Fire crews were headed to the scene just after 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The blaze is reportedly 20 feet by 20 feet.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as possible.

