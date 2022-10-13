A guard has been established around the grassfire that erupted on the Penticton Indian Band’s land earlier on Oct. 13. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

A guard has been established around the grassfire that erupted on the Penticton Indian Band’s land earlier on Oct. 13. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

UPDATE: Guard established around grassfire on Penticton Indian Band land

Members of the PIB and City Fire Departments are on scene

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.:

A guard has now been established around the perimeter of the fire.

BC Wildfire Service firefighters are also now on scene.

Original Story:

A grassfire has erupted on the Penticton Indian Band behind Westhill Crescent.

The blaze is currently headed uphill and members of the te Penticton Fire Department and the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department are on scene.

A reporter for the Penticton Western News is also on scene.

It is not currently known what started the fire.

More details to come.

READ ALSO: Penticton grass fire almost a ‘catastrophic’ situation: fire chief

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd

Just Posted

Sicamous’ Dog Park is on district-owned property within B.C.’s Agricultural Land Reserve (File photo)
Sicamous applying to ALC to continue using district property as dog park

The Progress Pride Flag Community Quilt, co-created by 19 members of the 2SLGBTQ community and allies, is part of A Place to Belong, an exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery that’s part of the Salmon Arm Pride Project. It opens Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continues to Oct. 29. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents A Place to Belong exhibition in Pride Project

Whizbang Boxing coach and co-owner Shawn Desautels works the speed bag. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm couple’s boxing gym on good footing in city’s downtown

(Artem_Apukhtin/Pixabay photo)
Fire ban extended in Kamloops Fire Centre