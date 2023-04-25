Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)
Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)

Update 8:43 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. It is unknown if any fatalities occurred. Major delays are still expected.

Updates to follow.

Drivers hoping to pass through Laidlaw should start planning alternative routes, according to the Hope Fire Department.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters are currently on scene and “motorists are advised to avoid the area west of Hope.”

Drivers can use Highway 7 as an alternative route.

READ MORE: No injuries reported during semi-truck fire on Klassen Road

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireHopetrans-canada highway

Previous story
Trail ambulance station shooter gets 6 years

Just Posted

Shaw Centre was one of the locations in Salmon Arm where the tires of parked vehicles were deflated by an unknown suspect or suspects on Friday night, April 21, 2023. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspects behind planned mischief targeting arena, businesses

Salmon Arm RCMP reported seeing a rise in theft from bulk fuel tanks in the area, as well as from businesses and private vehicles, on April 25, 2023. (File photo)
Fuel theft on the rise in Salmon Arm

The view from the top off Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Tourism Kelowna)
Here comes the sun: ‘Substantial’ shift coming to B.C.’s Interior with 27 C temperatures

Neighbours Ernie and Sandy Scherck included this photo indicating the proposed location of the pet crematorium (white arrow) as viewed from 5570 20th Ave. NE, with a letter opposing the location. (Photo contributed)
Plans for pet crematorium on South Canoe property dropped by proponents