Update: Kelowna RCMP find body in vehicle at Glenmore Dog Park

Update 3:20 p.m.
A body was found at Glenmore Dog Park Sunday morning, Oct. 30.
Kelowna RCMP was parked a short way up the trail on the north end of the park.
A silver jeep could be seen parked nearby and B.C. Coronors Service was on scene.
The officer on scene said police are working to notify next of kin.
Original 11:50 a.m.
Few details are available Sunday morning, Oct. 30, about an RCMP presence at the Glenmore Dog Park.
Police have been searching a vehicle located on the nearby trail.
