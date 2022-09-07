RCMP on scene of a daycare on Valley Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

RCMP on scene of a daycare on Valley Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP sniff out false bomb threat at daycare

Police have also closed off Valley Road

UPDATE: Sept. 8, 9:00 a.m.

Police swarned Green Gables Daycare on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 7) because of a called-in bomb threat.

After all the staff and children were evacuated safely, the Kelowna RCMP and their bomb team searched the entire building, with their bomb-sniffing dog and determined there was no bomb and no threat in the building or staff.

Update: 6:10 p.m.

Valley Road is now open to traffic and RCMP has cleared the area.

It’s still unclear why police swarmed a daycare on Valley Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Original

RCMP has closed off Valley Road in Glenmore.

According to witnesses, a heavy police presence was spotted in the area at about 4:30 p.m Wednesday.

Parents took to social media to state police swarmed Green Gables Daycare, but that the children were able to all get out safely.

Glenmore Road is not affected by the police incident.

It’s unclear why RCMP shut down the area.

Capital News has a reporter responding to the scene.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire responds to blaze above Peachland

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsKelownaRCMP

Previous story
New role in North Okanagan-Shuswap school district to lead Indigenous content
Next story
‘I was shocked’: mother of Vernon teen murdered in England upon guilty plea

Just Posted

Shane Lang
Missing man possibly travelling between Vernon and Enderby

BC Wildfire Service personnel were attempting to access the 15-hectare Cooke Creek wildfire burning out of control northeast of Enderby on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Wildfire northeast of Enderby grows to 15 hectares

Gerry and Louis Thomas stand Aug. 27 with already-smoked salmon in the smokehouse they built in the Salmon Arm Arts Centre. Gerry spent a day with the Skeetchestn First Nation west of Kamloops in order to get the sockeye salmon to bring for the exhibition. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Artists urge settlers, Indigenous people to work together to save salmon

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Standing is good for your health