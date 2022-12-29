Man arrested in police standoff at Kelowna home, situation continues

People are being asked to stay away from the Cactus Road area

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

One man has been arrested from the home surrounded by police in Cactus Road.

Officers told the man to come out with his hands up and get on the ground.

Police remain in position with guns pointed at the residence.

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

One Cactus Road resident was denied access to his house due to a police incident. The man had been away from his home earlier in the day and officers told him he could not return at this time.

RCMP are expanding their blockade asking reporters and neighbours to back up from the area.

One neighbour said police have attended the home before and that the residence is considered a concern for those who live on the street.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

More tactical officers have arrived on the scene of a home in Rutland.

Police say there is reason to believe firearms are inside the residence on Cactus Road.

RCMP were heard saying, “come out with your hands up, we know you’re in the basement.”

Officers told Capital News there is at least one individual of concern in the home, it’s unclear if there are others.

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

RCMP have surrounded a home on Cactus Road and say there is an individual of concern inside.

It’s unclear if there are others inside the residence.

Cactus is closed at Jasmine Road and Monterey Road.

A flash-bang was heard in the area. No other homes appear to be affected.

Multiple police and an ambulance are outside the home.

Police have been on scene for about 45 minutes trying to communicate with the individual with a loudspeaker.

More to come.

"come out with your hands up, we know you're in the basement " : police incident in Rutland, Kelowna pic.twitter.com/K6sxmwAFRl — Jacqueline Gelineau (@Rangers_mom) December 29, 2022

Kelowna RCMP is responding to an incident in the 1000 block of Cactus Road.

Traffic is blocked on Cactus Road between Jasmine Road and Monterey Road. Police are asking people to stay out of the area as this is an unfolding incident.

Capital News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will have further information as it becomes available.

