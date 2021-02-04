UPDATE: Lake Country road to reopen at 6 p.m. as crews clear rockslide debris

Pelmewash Parkway has been closed for more than 24 hours after Wednesday’s rockslide

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. tonight (Feb. 4) as crews finish clearing the scene of Wednesday afternoon’s rockslide.

Debris removal is being done on the road, which was covered by fallen rocks around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the recently installed canoe sculpture at the midpoint of Pelmewash Parkway.

A geotechnical engineer assessed the slope stability at the site late Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to a District of Lake Country press release. A rock catchment berm is being built today along the section of Pelmewash Parkway where the slide occurred to provide further protection so the road can be opened by 6 p.m.

The rockfall resulted in no injuries, though multiple vehicles could be seen among the rubble in photos taken shortly after the incident.

“We share the sentiments of the community and are glad no one was injured in Wednesday’s rockslide on Pelmewash Parkway,” the district’s release states. “Members of the community want to feel safe and know that the district is taking appropriate action to provide a safe mobility network.”

The district is attributing the slide to an extended period of freeze and thaw cycles that has recently led district crews to monitor the rock faces along Pelmewash Parkway and throughout the district more closely.

“Natural hazards like rockslides, wildfires and floods are part of our life in the Okanagan,” the district said.

As part of the District of Lake Country’s operations, there are different tactics for addressing natural hazards which require monitoring, maintenance, mitigation and response, according to the release. The district did not specify which tactics apply to Wednesday’s incident.

Brendan Shykora

Driving