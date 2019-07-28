The Richter Mountain wildfire as seen from Seven Stones Winery in Keremeos on Sunday morning. BCWS says the wildfire is showing less aggressive behaviour Sunday but afternoon winds could change that. (photo submitted)

UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

The Richter Mountain wildfire near Cawston is now estimated to be around 400 hectares on Sunday.

Jody Lucius with the BC Wildfire Service said the increase in size from yesterday is mostly a result of better mapping of the fire.

“We did see a little bit of growth yesterday and limited growth overnight,” she said. “But it’s showing less aggressive behavior today — which is a good thing. That said, we are expecting that we could get some winds this afternoon so we could see that activity pick up again this afternoon.”

READ MORE: Update: Wind pushes Richter Mountain wildfire back on itself

Currently, more than 100 personnel are on site, including nine helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment. BCWS is expecting additional crews and heavy equipment on Monday.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation alert on Friday afternoon for 10 properties in the area, which is still in effect. However, the growth in the past 24-hours has been up and away from those properties, Lucius said.

BCWS also says because the wildfire is close to Highway 3, loose debris and rocks have been falling onto the highway.

READ MORE: Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

“We are asking that folks in the area proceed through the area slowly but without stopping along the highway because we would hate for them to be impacted by any of that debris that’s coming down,” said Lucius.

Whether the widlfire is affecting wine tourism in the Similkameen is not clear. However, on Saturday, Seven Stones Winery in Keremeos posted on Facebook that concerns have been expressed about the Cawston wildfire and its evacuation alert.

“Not to worry, we’re open for business as usual. The firefighters seem to have it under control and the smoke is moving away from us. The road is open, so drop by and taste some amazing wines …” reads the post.

Also on Saturday, a smoky skies bulletin was released for the Similkameen area because of the wildfire. It said the region could be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. An updated forecast for Sunday has not yet been released.

READ MORE: Smoky skies alert issued for Similkameen

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Okanagan whisky lottery opens

Just Posted

In photos and video: Sicamous Strength Festival well attended

The Sicamous Strength Festival was well attended by athletes and onlookers. Competitors… Continue reading

Update: Power restored to 3,300 Salmon Arm residents

BC Hydro crews responded at 11:14 a.m.

Young Salmon Arm entrepreneur concocts slimy stress salve

Unique aromatherapy product comes in variety of scents and essential oils

Salmon Arm voice actor’s love for animation over 9,000

Brian Drummond’s next project includes upcoming Netflix series The Last Kids on Earth

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world

After more than 50 years of feminism there are still places that deny education based on gender

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Reported North Okanagan wildfire hard to find

Calls came in Saturday about a wildfire near Becker Lake in Coldstream, but crews couldn’t find it

Okanagan whisky lottery opens

You can win chance to buy a bottle of two-time world’s best Laird of Fintry single malt whisky

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Okanagan golfers victorious on home courses

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stops at Okanagan Golf Club and Predator Ridge

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Most Read