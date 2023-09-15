(File photo)

(File photo)

UPDATE: ‘Meant no harm’: Man apologizes for ‘suspicious occurrence’ in Revelstoke

The incident occurred 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 13)

UPDATE: Sept. 14

The Revelstoke RCMP have provided an update to what was deemed a ‘suspicious occurrence’ on Oscar St. in Revelstoke on Sept. 13.

The individual in question came into the RCMP Detachment, identified himself to police, and apologized for the incident.

Police determined that the individual meant no harm to the child, adding that he used poor judgement by offering the child a ride to school.

ORIGINAL:

Revelstoke RCMP released a statement Wednesday (Sept. 13) afternoon about a suspicious occurrence Wednesday morning when a young local girl was offered a ride to school by an unidentified male in a dark green SUV.

The incident occurred at roughly 8:30 a.m. on Oscar St. and Leach St. The student didn’t recognize the male and didn’t accept the ride and the man drove away after the interaction without ever exiting the vehicle. The young student informed her parents of the encounter, who then reported it to the Revelstoke RCMP.

Sgt. Chris Dodds said that the “incident is certainly suspicious,” and that the police were attempting to locate the suspect. After ‘extensive’ patrols in the area, the police were unable to locate the individual nor the vehicle based on the description.

The man was described as having ‘tanned skin’ with a ‘scruffy’ beard and was estimated to be in his mid-30’s.

The Revelstoke RCMP advised School District 19 of the incident, and suggested parents ensure that their children know what to do if they are approached by a stranger.

Any information regarding the incident can call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at bccrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Results are in for both Revelstoke enduro events last weekend

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPRevelstoke

Love The Salmon Arm Observer?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. hospital overdosing error causes brain damage in newborn, lawsuit claims
Next story
Former Thompson-Nicola Regional District chair, director Ken Gillis dies

Just Posted

Lakeshore Road slope and stability improvements is among the projects city could spend a $6,083,000 Growing Communities Fund grant on. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council considers priority projects for $6 million grant

Lumi the border collie flies over Alexandra Côté’s back to catch a disc during a performance by the Canine Stars at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)
Another successful year for Salmon Arm Fair

Duffy the llama greets visitors to the Llama Sanctuary in Tappen. (Llama Sanctuary-Facebook)
Llama sanctuary staying put at current Shuswap home

Volunteer Elizabeth Stoltz of Heisson waters the Fort Vancouver Garden in Vancouver, Wash., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Stolz said things were extra dried out because of the wind and smoke. "The wind sucks the life out of everything," she said. Stoltz said she is still not under evacuation from the Big Hollow Fire but her family made a plan in case it gets to that point. Clark County entered hazardous air-quality territory late Thursday as wildfire smoke traveling from other areas enveloped Southwest Washington. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
Not a great gardening year for the Okanagan