The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeing the public’s help in locating missing 55-year-old Michael Edward Belliveau. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan man found

55-year-old located safe and sound after initially reported missing Sept. 4

UPDATE Wednesday, Sept. 18:

The Vernon RCMP is pleased to confirm that 55-year-old Michael Belliveau, who was reported missing Sept. 4, 2019, has been located safe and sound.

“Thanks to the media and public for your assistance,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

Michael Edward Belliveau, 55, hasn’t been seen since Aug. 20 and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Belliveau was last seen at his parent’s home on Westside Road in Vernon and police say he may be driving a light grey 1998 Dodge Ram truck with an Alberta plate: BZS 6649.

He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, 140-pounds, Caucasian,with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Belliveau’s location is urged to contact their local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
