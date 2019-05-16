Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

A condo resort in Mission located in the 600-block of Cook Road was evacuated by Kelowna RCMP after hazardous materials were discovered inside of a neighbouring single dwelling.

By 3 p.m., residents began returning to their homes as the investigation has been contained to one unit.

“Discoveries made on site this morning by the Kelowna Fire Department and police have prompted an evacuation of neighbouring units inside the resort to ensure public safety,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

RCMP ask the general public avoid the area to give emergency crews the space to work safely. Residents affected by the Playa Del Sol Resort evacuation are also asked to leave the area for their own personal safety.

The investigation is ongoing. More information to come as it becomes available.

